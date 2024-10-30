New joint venture to operate container terminal at Morocco's Nador West Med Port
French shipping company the CMA CGM Group and Moroccan port operator Marsa Maroc have formed a new joint venture with the aim of equipping and operating a 750-metre section of quay and 35 hectares of yard within the Nador West Med container terminal in northeastern Morocco.
The joint venture, in which CMA CGM and Marsa Maroc will hold 49 per cent and 51 per cent respectively, will equip and operate 50 per cent of the Nador West Med container terminal, which covers 35 hectares of container yard space and 750 metres of quay with a maximum draught of 18 metres.
Within the framework of a 25-year sub-concession, the CMA CGM Group and Marsa Maroc will make major investments totaling US$280 million, with the aim of achieving an annual terminal output of 1.2 million TEUs.
Capable of handling the world's largest container ships with a maximum draught of 18 metres, the terminal will eventually be equipped with eight transshipment cranes, compared with six at present, and 24 electric rubber tire gantry cranes, compared with 15 at present.