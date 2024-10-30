New joint venture to operate container terminal at Morocco's Nador West Med Port

The joint venture, in which CMA CGM and Marsa Maroc will hold 49 per cent and 51 per cent respectively, will equip and operate 50 per cent of the Nador West Med container terminal, which covers 35 hectares of container yard space and 750 metres of quay with a maximum draught of 18 metres.

Within the framework of a 25-year sub-concession, the CMA CGM Group and Marsa Maroc will make major investments totaling US$280 million, with the aim of achieving an annual terminal output of 1.2 million TEUs.