Kazakhstan's CPC oil exports steady despite reported terminal attack

Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Tuesday that oil shipments via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium were stable after Russia's military accused Ukraine of damaging loading facilities belonging to the group in the Black Sea.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that Ukraine had attacked facilities at the maritime transhipment complex in the port of Novorossiysk overnight, damaging a mooring point for the CPC and igniting fires at four oil product reservoirs.

"The work of our oil sector is stable and CPC exports continue to be stable," Sungat Yesimkhanov, Kazakhstan's deputy energy minister, told reporters.