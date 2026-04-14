High prices trim gains but can't stop Singapore marine fuel sales rise in March

Marine fuel sales in Singapore, the world's biggest refuelling hub for ships, increased in March, although gains were capped by higher bunker prices following the Middle East crisis, according to trade sources and port data.

March volumes totalled 4.77 million tonnes, up 1.9 per cent from the prior month and up 6.6 per cent from the year-earlier period, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore showed.

More demand emerged in Singapore and other Asia bunker ports as ships avoided the Middle East and Strait of Hormuz after the US-Iran conflict broke out. Sales of delivered 0.5 per cent low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) and high-sulphur marine fuel (MFO) both climbed in March, reaching 2.34 million tonnes and 1.93 million tonnes, respectively.