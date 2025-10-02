Greenpeace blockade forces LNG tankers to divert from Belgian port

At least three LNG-laden tankers appear to have diverted away from the Zeebrugge LNG terminal in Belgium, LSEG data showed on Thursday, as Greenpeace activists blocked the terminal to protest against European Union imports of Russian gas.

Belgium is the second-largest European importer of Russian LNG, receiving 2.3 million tonnes over the first eight months of the year, behind France's four million tonnes over the same period.