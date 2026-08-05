Grain exports flow again as Argentina reaches deal with striking pilots

Argentina's government said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with maritime pilots to cut their fees by 20 per cent, clearing the way for ship movements to resume after a stoppage that disrupted grain exports from one of the world's top agricultural suppliers.

The agreement should ease congestion at ports along the Parana River, a crucial artery for exports of soy, corn and wheat, after business groups warned that dozens of vessels had been affected by the dispute.

Maritime pilots, who board ships to guide them through local waterways and into and out of port, had announced a halt to services on Saturday in protest over a government move to deregulate the sector.

The disruption to port traffic had raised fears of fresh delays to farm shipments at a time when Argentina is moving large volumes of grain and processed soy products to overseas markets.