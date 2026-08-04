Over 45 ships stuck in Argentina as maritime pilots walk off the job, grain exports stranded

A strike by maritime pilots paralysed Argentina's ports on Tuesday, blocking ship movements and disrupting trade in one of the world's leading grain suppliers, according to local business chambers.

The strike, which has already affected more than 45 ships, is being carried out by maritime pilots, who are responsible for guiding vessels in and out of the country's ports, and follows a government decree deregulating river navigation services.

A union representing the workers said the changes could reduce demand for Argentine pilots and put jobs at risk.

Guillermo Wade, manager of the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities, said activity at all port terminals had come to a halt, while Gustavo Idigoras, president of the CIARA-CEC, which represents grain exporters and processors, said the strike had affected grains ports across the country.