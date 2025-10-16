Fujairah September marine fuel sales dip on less low-sulphur volumes

Sales of marine bunker fuel at the UAE's Fujairah port eased in September month-on-month, led by a drop in volumes of low-sulphur fuel, though high-sulphur sales surged to the highest to-date this year, data from Fujairah Oil Industry Zone showed.

September sales totalled 639,001 cubic metres (about 633,000 tonnes), down 1.8 per cent from August to a three-month low, based on FOIZ data published by SP Global Commodity Insights.