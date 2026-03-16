Expert panel appointed to evaluate Port of Tauranga development bid

New Zealand's Environmental Protection Authority has appointed an expert panel to evaluate a new application for the Stella Passage development. This follows the Port of Tauranga submitting the proposal under the Fast-track Approvals Amendment Act 2025.
Comprising Bronwyn Carruthers KC, Hugh Leersnyder and James Whetu, the group will begin work on March 16. These members were previously selected for the original application before it was withdrawn due to an error in fast-track legislation.
The Port of Tauranga confirmed that comments from tangata whenua parties will be requested on March 30. A final decision from the panel is anticipated by September 7, 2026.
Planned works at the facility involve extending the Sulphur Point container berth by 385 metres across two stages. Conversion of existing cargo storage land will also allow for the Mount Maunganui wharves to be extended by 315 metres.
The project further includes land reclamation behind the new wharves and necessary dredging within the current port footprint. According to the Environment Court, environmental impacts from the expansion will be minor in the short-term and negligible in the long-term.
While scientific assessments were positive, the Port of Tauranga has not reached an agreement with opposing iwi and hapū parties regarding cultural impact mitigation. This disagreement remains a central hurdle for the Stella Passage development.