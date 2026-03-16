Expert panel appointed to evaluate Port of Tauranga development bid

New Zealand's Environmental Protection Authority has appointed an expert panel to evaluate a new application for the Stella Passage development. This follows the Port of Tauranga submitting the proposal under the Fast-track Approvals Amendment Act 2025.

Comprising Bronwyn Carruthers KC, Hugh Leersnyder and James Whetu, the group will begin work on March 16. These members were previously selected for the original application before it was withdrawn due to an error in fast-track legislation.

The Port of Tauranga confirmed that comments from tangata whenua parties will be requested on March 30. A final decision from the panel is anticipated by September 7, 2026.