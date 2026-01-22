Port of Tauranga submits new fast-track application for Stella Passage expansion

Port of Tauranga has filed a fresh application under the fast-track approvals act 2024 for its proposed development of Stella Passage in Te Awanui Tauranga Harbour. The announcement follows the passing of the fast-track approvals amendment act in December 2025, which corrected a legislative drafting error in the project description.

Port of Tauranga stated that the project involves extending the Sulphur Point container berth by 385 metres in two stages. The development also includes plans to extend the Mount Maunganui wharves by 315 metres by converting existing cargo storage land within the current footprint of the port.

Port of Tauranga said the work includes, "associated reclamation of land behind the new wharves and dredging." At the request of the port, the Minister for Infrastructure has determined that the application meets the criteria as a priority project under the fast-track legislation.