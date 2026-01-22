Port of Tauranga submits new fast-track application for Stella Passage expansion

Port of Tauranga has filed a fresh application under the fast-track approvals act 2024 for its proposed development of Stella Passage in Te Awanui Tauranga Harbour. The announcement follows the passing of the fast-track approvals amendment act in December 2025, which corrected a legislative drafting error in the project description.
Port of Tauranga stated that the project involves extending the Sulphur Point container berth by 385 metres in two stages. The development also includes plans to extend the Mount Maunganui wharves by 315 metres by converting existing cargo storage land within the current footprint of the port.
Port of Tauranga said the work includes, "associated reclamation of land behind the new wharves and dredging." At the request of the port, the Minister for Infrastructure has determined that the application meets the criteria as a priority project under the fast-track legislation.
Port of Tauranga stated that this ensures an expert panel will be convened to consider the application for the project, which the company described as being of regional and national significance.
An initial application for the expansion was put on hold in late August by the High Court following a judicial review. Port of Tauranga noted it has since updated its application documentation following legislative amendments and recent consultation with tangata whenua parties.
The Environment Court previously established that the environmental impact from the Stella Passage development will be, "minor in the short-term and negligible in the long-term," from a Western science perspective.
However, Port of Tauranga said it has been unable to reach an agreement with opposing iwi and hapū parties regarding the "appropriate level of mitigation" for the cultural impacts of the expansion.