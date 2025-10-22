EU widens Russia sanctions to include Chinese oil refineries, trader

The European Union's 19th package of sanctions against Russia will list four companies involved in China's oil industry that circumvent Western restrictions, EU diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

They said the package lists two independent Chinese oil refineries, a Chinese trading firm and an entity involved in circumvention. The latter is mostly involved in sectors outside oil, they said. The sources declined to provide further details.

The EU has toughened its stance on Beijing as diplomatic efforts have stalled. EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan told Reuters earlier this month that China still denies doing anything other than “normal trade” three years into Russia’s war in Ukraine. The EU, Ukraine and its allies view China as a central node in Moscow’s sanctions circumvention network.