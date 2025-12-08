Drone damage keeps CPC oil exports curtailed for at least another week

Kazakhstan’s Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which accounts for one per cent of global crude supply, will not return to full export capacity until at least December 11 after a Ukrainian drone attack damaged a key part of its terminal, two industry sources told Reuters.

The CPC terminal, which handles around 80 per cent of Kazakhstan’s oil exports, was damaged by a Ukrainian naval drone attack on November 29, sending global oil prices up over $1 a barrel.