CPC fast-tracks third SPM repair at Black Sea terminal after drone attack

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) aims to complete repairs on its third single point mooring (SPM-3) at its Black Sea terminal ahead of schedule, seeking to restore full CPC Blend oil export capacity after a drone attack damaged one of its other moorings, five sources said on Tuesday.

SPM-3, which has been undergoing maintenance since mid-November, is now expected to return to operation within the next seven days, the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Repairs had initially been planned to last two months.