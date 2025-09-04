Dangote's gasoline unit is down for months for repairs, sources say

The gasoline unit at Nigeria's 650,000 barrel-per-day Dangote refinery may be shut for two to three months for repairs, industry monitor IIR Energy told clients on Thursday, which could lead to a tighter gasoline market.

The unit has been shut since around August 29 after catalyst leaks. The refinery plans to attempt to restart the 204,000 bpd residue fluidized catalytic cracking unit (RFCCU) on September 20, but major repairs and equipment replacement could keep the unit shut for months, IIR Energy said.