Dangote's gasoline unit faces two-week outage due to leaks

The gasoline producing unit at Nigeria's 650,000 barrel-per-day Dangote refinery has been taken offline due to catalyst leaks and other issues, with repairs expected to take at least two weeks, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The refinery's 204,000 bpd residue fluidized catalytic cracking unit (RFCCU) has been offline since around August 29, industry monitor IIR Energy said in a note on Tuesday.

The sources requested anonymity to discuss confidential information.