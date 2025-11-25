CPC resumes oil loadings after brief halt by Ukrainian drone attack

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) resumed loadings on Tuesday after overnight attacks by Ukrainian drones, two sources familiar with the matter said.
CPC said earlier that it had temporarily suspended oil loadings at its Russian Black Sea terminal near Novorossiisk due to an the Ukrainian drone attack which had damaged its office.
It did not provide further details, referring to previous statements about its operations which usually resume once air raid warnings are cancelled.
One industry source said that CPC’s operations had been largely unaffected.
The CPC pipeline is a key export route for Kazakhstan’s crude to global markets, with most volumes shipped to Europe and Asia. Russia also supplies smaller volumes to the CPC system.
CPC’s shareholders include US majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil.
CPC Blend oil exports were revised down in November to about 1.45 million barrels per day from 1.55 million bpd, according to sources.
One of the sources familiar with the loadings said that the November export plan may not be completed in full due to multiple suspensions this month amid drone attacks and bad weather.
Government officials in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region said earlier on social media that five high-rise residential buildings and two private homes had sustained damage in the Ukrainian attack.
They said falling drone debris had triggered fires at two sites and emergency services were bringing them under control.
Four people were reported injured.
Drone fragments were also reported to have smashed windows and damaged buildings in Krasnodar, the region’s administrative centre. One person in a village south of Novorossiisk was also reported to have been injured.
