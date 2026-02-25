Construction begins on new LPG terminal at UAE's Khalifa Port

Phase one of the development will comprise two full‑containment refrigerated storage tanks of 50,000 cubic metres and 67,000 cubic metres for propane and butane, respectively, together with four mounded LPG bullet tanks with an aggregate capacity of 21,000 cubic metres for mixed LPG products.

A similar expansion is planned under phase two, bringing total terminal capacity to approximately 280,000 cubic metres.

The project will also include the construction of dedicated LPG jetties with a 16‑metre depth, enabling efficient berthing and handling of large‑scale LPG carriers.

Phase one is expected to be commissioned within 36 months from the commencement of construction.