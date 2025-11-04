AD Ports, Nimex sign $8b deal for UAE's first private LNG and LPG terminals

Abu Dhabi Ports Company (AD Ports) signed an agreement with Nimex Terminals valued at more than AED30 billion ($8.17 billion) to establish the UAE’s first private-sector LNG and LPG terminal hubs in Khalifa Port, the company said on Tuesday.

Under the agreements, AD Ports will invest up to AED1.3 billion to develop the required infrastructure, including dredging and jetty development, while Nimex Terminals will invest up to AED2.6 billion in advanced LNG and LPG storage tanks and related construction.