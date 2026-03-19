CK Hutchison profit rises as market awaits port sale update

CK Hutchison posted a seven per cent rise in 2025 underlying profit on Thursday, as the market awaits updates on the company's proposed sale of its ports business and other spin-off plans.

The Hong Kong ports-to-telecoms conglomerate reported underlying profit of HK$22.3 billion ($2.85 billion) on a post-IFRS 16 basis. That compared with an HK$22.9 billion LSEG SmartEstimate and the HK$20.8 billion booked a year earlier.

Including a one-time non-cash accounting loss, net profit fell 31 per cent from a year earlier to HK$11.84 billion.