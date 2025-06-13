Chinese firms in talks to join group to buy CK Hutchison's ports

Chinese ports operator China Cosco Shipping Corporation is among the firms in talks to participate in a global consortium seeking to buy 43 ports from billionaire Li Ka-shing-owned CK Hutchison, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

CK Hutchison said last month that Mediterranean Shipping Company, run by the family of Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte, was the main investor in a group seeking the portfolio of ports, which includes two near the Panama Canal, for $22.8 billion.