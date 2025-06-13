Chinese firms in talks to join group to buy CK Hutchison's ports
Chinese ports operator China Cosco Shipping Corporation is among the firms in talks to participate in a global consortium seeking to buy 43 ports from billionaire Li Ka-shing-owned CK Hutchison, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
CK Hutchison said last month that Mediterranean Shipping Company, run by the family of Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte, was the main investor in a group seeking the portfolio of ports, which includes two near the Panama Canal, for $22.8 billion.
Negotiation for the deal that covers 43 ports in 23 countries is on an exclusive basis between CK Hutchison and the consortium for 145 days until July 27.
Adding Chinese investors to the consortium emerged as one of the options after high-level talks in Switzerland last month between Chinese and US officials, the Bloomberg report said.
China Cosco Shipping Corp is among the state-backed companies in talks with the consortium run by the Aponte family, the report said.
CK Hutchison and China Cosco Shipping didn't immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
The deal has been through weeks of global scrutiny and criticism in China and the US over CK Hutchison's plan to sell the ports to a consortium, previously led by US investment firm BlackRock. BlackRock remains part of the group.
(Reporting by Anusha Shah and Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)