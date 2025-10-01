Chinese refiners run out of import quotas, dragging down ESPO Blend prices

Premiums for Russia’s ESPO Blend crude oil loading from Kozmino port weakened for November-loading cargoes as independent Chinese refiners, key buyers of the grade, face dwindling import quotas, three traders told Reuters.

Cargoes scheduled to load from the Far Eastern port of Kozmino in November were sold at a premium of around $1.70 per barrel to ICE Brent on a delivery basis to Chinese ports, down from about $2 per barrel for October levels, traders said.