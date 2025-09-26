China oil port set to crack down on "shadow fleet" with new restrictions

Terminal operators in a major oil port in east China's Shandong province are set to introduce measures to ban "shadow fleet" vessels and curb visits by other old tankers, according to an official notice seen by Reuters and a tanker tracker.

The measures, to take effect from November 1, would ban vessels using fake International Maritime Organisation numbers and ships of 31 years or older, which traders said would target what is known as the “shadow fleet” that transports oil under Western sanctions.