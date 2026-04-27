China Merchants steps in to back COSCO in CK Hutchison port deal

Port operator China Merchants Group is in talks to join a consortium seeking to buy dozens of CK Hutchison Holdings ports, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

China Merchants is joining negotiations as a potential way to help state-owned firm China COSCO Shipping finance the deal, the report said.

According to the report, the consortium currently also includes US investment firm BlackRock's GIP fund and Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte's Terminal Investment.