China demands Panama protect its business interests amid port dispute

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing was ready to deepen practical co-operation with Panama and urged the Central American country to safeguard Chinese firms' rights during a meeting with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha, China's official news agency Xinhua reported.

Wang, who met Acha on the sidelines of a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York, said China-Panama ties should not be subject to third-party interference, Xinhua reported, a reference to US pressure over Chinese-linked infrastructure near the Panama Canal, which handles five per cent of global maritime trade.

The meeting comes after months of tension over the future of two key container terminals at Balboa and Cristobal, located near the Pacific and Atlantic entrances to the canal but operated separately from the waterway itself.