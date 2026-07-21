Caspian Pipeline Consortium suspends Kazakh oil intake after attacks

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium has stopped receiving oil from Kazakhstan after suspending loadings on Monday due to attacks on oil tankers at its Black Sea terminal, three industry sources said.

Two of the sources, speaking on Tuesday, also said that oil reservoirs at the terminal are full.

CPC, which accounts for 80 per cent of oil exports from Kazakhstan, declined to comment.

CPC said on Monday that oil loadings were suspended at the Black Sea port following a drone attack on tankers.