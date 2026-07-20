Caspian Pipeline halts oil exports again after drone attack on tanker

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which exports oil mainly from Kazakhstan, said on Monday that it has again suspended loadings after a brief resumption, following a new Ukrainian drone attack on a tanker.

Ukraine and Russia have stepped up attacks on vessels and other facilities in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov in recent weeks, trying to undermine each other's war efforts.

The closure of the pipeline, which exports almost two per cent of global oil, is likely to heighten uncertainty on global oil markets that are already rattled by the war in Iran and closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for crude.

CPC, whose shareholders include US majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil, said in a statement that a drone attacked a tanker called Nelsa, which was loaded at one of two single-point moorings.