Brazil scraps Amazon waterway plan amid Cargill port occupation

Brazil has decided to revoke a decree that would have expanded Amazonian waterways in a federal privatisation programme, a government official said on Monday, a move that follows the occupation of a Cargill port facility on the Tapajos river by Indigenous protesters.

The protesters have said the August decree would open up Amazonian rivers like the Tapajos to dredging, which could impact water quality and the fishing they rely on to survive.

Grains such as soy and corn are moved along the rivers before reaching export markets. Over the weekend, operations at Cargill's Santarem river port terminal in Brazil's Para state were suspended after indigenous protesters occupied the facility.

Before occupying the port terminal, the indigenous groups had been protesting at the facility’s entrance for weeks.