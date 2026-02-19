Brazil court reinstates Cargill access to Santarem river port

A Brazilian court reinstated late on Wednesday an order to free up access to the Santarem river port terminal where US grain trader Cargill operates, according to a ruling signed by federal judge Shamyl Cipriano and seen by Reuters.

Indigenous protesters have been blocking truck traffic at the entrance of Cargill's Santarem grain terminal in northern Brazil for several days, protesting against plans to dredge the Tapajos river.

Last Friday, a federal court issued a decision obligating the government to adopt measures in 48 hours to remove protesters and restore access to Cargill's facility in Para state.