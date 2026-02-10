Prosecutors: indigenous protesters at Cargill's Brazil terminal should not be forced out

A branch of Brazil's federal public prosecutors' office has denounced the potential use of force to remove indigenous protesters from the vicinities of a Cargill port terminal in the Amazon, according to a statement late last week.

Indigenous groups have been protesting at the company's Santarem terminal gate since January 22 against a project to dredge the Tapajos river, where traders rely on barges to move grains for export via northern ports.

The prosecutors called for the immediate revocation of an order issued by the State Commission for Public Security in Ports, authorising the deployment of police troops to the location.