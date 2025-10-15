Attention-seeking anti-Israel protesters again block truck traffic at Webb Dock in Port Melbourne, Australia

For the fourth time in a month, protesters from the Whistleblowers, Activists and Communities Alliance (WACA) have blocked a container truck route in and out of Webb Dock in Port Melbourne, Australia, as part of a call to end all trade with Israel.

Trucks carrying Zim, Maersk, MSC and Toll containers are log jammed along Lorimer Street, while rubble has been used to block the intersection of Lorimer and Salmon Street in Fisherman’s Bend, in front of the offices of Elbit Systems and EOS, which WACA claims are "weapons’ companies" that employ "war criminals" and therefore must be shut down.