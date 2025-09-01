Pro-Palestine activists disrupt truck traffic at Australia's Victoria International Container Terminal

Over 20 activists from the Whistleblowers, Activists and Communities Alliance (WACA) drew attention to themselves by blocking the passage of container trucks in and out of the Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) at Webb Dock in Port Melbourne in Australia on the morning (local time) of Monday, September 1, as part of the group's demand for an end to all trade with Israel.
Eighteen WACA activists wearing red suits emblazoned with the words "We are all Palestine action" strapped themselves to barrels in the driveways and onto the truck gates of the dock for photo ops.
Vehicles operated by the group have meanwhile blocked the road in front of the gates. Three of the vehicles have been immobilised with an activist “locked-on” to one car.
Banners including those with oft-repeated activist slogans such as "Death to the IDF" have been attached to the surrounding gates, walls, barrels and vehicles.
The disruptive action at the port is part of what WACA calls a "people's embargo" to halt the flow of, "trade that enables and supports the genocide being perpetrated by Israel in the occupied territories of Palestine."
The group has also claimed that, "the majority of the Australian public," has expressed support for sanctions against Israel, but the Australian Government, "has failed to act in any meaningful way."
WACA said VICT continues to allow Israeli shipping companies and supply chains to access port and logistics, including Israeli-owned Zim Shipping and their partner companies MSC, Maersk and the Toll Group.