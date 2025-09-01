Pro-Palestine activists disrupt truck traffic at Australia's Victoria International Container Terminal

Over 20 activists from the Whistleblowers, Activists and Communities Alliance (WACA) drew attention to themselves by blocking the passage of container trucks in and out of the Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) at Webb Dock in Port Melbourne in Australia on the morning (local time) of Monday, September 1, as part of the group's demand for an end to all trade with Israel.

Eighteen WACA activists wearing red suits emblazoned with the words "We are all Palestine action" strapped themselves to barrels in the driveways and onto the truck gates of the dock for photo ops.