Argentina grain ports resume operations after strike

The Port of Rosario in ArgentinaAntares Ship Agents
Argentina's grain ports were operating normally on Friday after their activities were paralysed for the last two days by a maritime workers' strike over the government's newly-approved labour reform bill, the head of the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities said.

Argentina is a leading global food exporter, but due to the strike, which lasted from Wednesday to Thursday this week, at least 12 ships had to delay their scheduled departure dates.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Argentina's House of Representatives approved a labour reform promoted by libertarian President Javier Milei that aims to boost investment but has been met with fierce resistance from the country's unions.

Argentine maritime strike over labour reforms hits cargo shipping

“Everything has been running smoothly since midnight (03:00 GMT),” Guillermo Wade, the head of the Chamber, told Reuters.

The bill must be ratified by the Senate to become law.

(Report by Maximilian Heath; Editeding by Iñigo Alexander)

