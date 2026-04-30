Adani Ports posts quarterly earnings jump but warns of 2027 slowdown

India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Thursday flagged slower core earnings growth in fiscal 2027 due to US tariffs and the Iran war, even as the country's top private port operator posted a 20 per cent rise in quarterly earnings on the same basis.

Shares closed 0.9 per cent higher on Thursday, after falling 3.9 per cent to INR1,596.80 earlier in the day.

Global trade flows have been significantly hit due to the US-Iran conflict which began in late February and has led to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for world oil trade.