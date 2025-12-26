Adani completes acquisition of Australia's North Queensland Export Terminal

India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has successfully completed the acquisition of 100 per cent interest in North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT) in Australia pursuant to completion of all condition precedents, including approvals from "majority of minority" shareholders, Reserve Bank of India, and Foreign Investment Review Board of Australia amongst others.

APSEZ has allotted 14,38,20,153 equity shares of face value INR2 (US$0.02) each to the seller, Carmichael Rail and Port Singapore Holdings on a preferential basis.