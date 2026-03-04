AD Ports Group confirms business continuity across all operations

UAE port operator the AD Ports Group has confirmed that all operations across its clusters continue as normal in light of current regional developments.
As a precautionary measure, the group has activated its crisis management and business continuity protocols, in coordination with the concerned authorities in the UAE, to safeguard its workforce, partners and stakeholders, while ensuring uninterrupted services to customers.
All UAE ports and terminals managed and operated by the AD Ports Group’s ports cluster, in addition to related services, remain fully operational.
As traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has declined, the AD Ports Group anticipates that there will be a corresponding reduction in vessel calls at Khalifa Port. However, services at the port will remain fully operational and uninterrupted.
The group also expects increased volumes across its diversified global maritime network as a result of shifting trading routes due to what it said were evolving regional developments.
Across the AD Ports Group’s maritime and shipping cluster, the majority of its 122 shipping vessels including container, bulk, Ro-Ro, and multi-purpose vessels are operating outside the Strait of Hormuz. Those currently within the strait continue to operate intra-Gulf services.
Overall, the AD Ports Group expects the impact on the maritime and shipping cluster to be limited, while its economic cities and free zones and logistics clusters have been anticipated to experience limited impact.