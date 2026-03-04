AD Ports Group confirms business continuity across all operations

UAE port operator the AD Ports Group has confirmed that all operations across its clusters continue as normal in light of current regional developments.

As a precautionary measure, the group has activated its crisis management and business continuity protocols, in coordination with the concerned authorities in the UAE, to safeguard its workforce, partners and stakeholders, while ensuring uninterrupted services to customers.

All UAE ports and terminals managed and operated by the AD Ports Group’s ports cluster, in addition to related services, remain fully operational.