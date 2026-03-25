OPINION | Middle East crisis exposes Australia's lack of shipping capacity

Maintaining a navy without a merchant fleet is a little like maintaining an air force without a commercial aviation industry: one is intended as a fighting force, while the other sustains the system.

Australia today maintains a navy but has largely abandoned its merchant fleet.

Charter rates for the world’s largest oil tankers are approaching US$550,000 per day. Only weeks earlier, similar vessels were earning closer to US$50,000. Much of the premium reflected voyages transiting the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

The strait carries roughly a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil. When instability rises there, tanker availability tightens rapidly. Shipowners demand higher rates, war risk insurance premiums surge, and some operators avoid the region entirely until risks become clearer.