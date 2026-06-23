Future control of Strait of Hormuz central to ongoing Oman-Iran talks

Oman and Iran agreed on Tuesday to press on with discussions about the future administration of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, including maritime services in the strategic waterway and the costs associated with them.

In a joint statement issued after talks in Muscat, the two countries said a joint working group involving their foreign ministries would be formed to continue the discussions and that they would consult other littoral states and relevant parties.

The move appears to implement a provision of the memorandum of understanding signed last week that calls for Iran to hold talks with Oman and other Persian Gulf coastal states on the future management of navigation and maritime services in the strait, a vital waterway for global oil supplies.