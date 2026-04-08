Norway shipping group maintains Hormuz transit pause

The two-week ceasefire agreed between the United States and Iran has not yet brought enough clarity for Norwegian ships to resume sailings through the Strait of Hormuz, the Norwegian Shipowners' Association (NSA) said on Wednesday.

The industry group, representing 130 companies with some 1,500 vessels globally, said the security situation in the Persian Gulf remains uncertain and that owners were seeking further information.

"We note the signals of a ceasefire, but the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains unresolved and unpredictable," the NSA's CEO Knut Arild Hareide said in a statement.