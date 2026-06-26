No safe passage for ships deviating its set Hormuz routes, Iran warns

Vessels passing outside routes set by the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a body set up by Iran to manage the Strait of Hormuz, will not be guaranteed safe passage, the authority said in a post on social media on Thursday.

"Consequences arising from passage through unauthorised routes shall be the responsibility of the owner, operator, and vessel commander", the PGSA said.

The PGSA's warning came after British maritime agency UKMTO said that a cargo ship reported a suspected attack near Oman while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with US officials telling Reuters that Iran had fired on the ship.