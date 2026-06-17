Modi raises safety of Indian sailors with Trump in talks

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had held a "very good" conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 summit in France and that their two countries were working on trade deals.

Trump called Modi a "tough negotiator," and told reporters that he would be going to India "sometime in the future". India has been pressing the United States for months for a Trump trip, potentially as part of a meeting including Japan and Australia.

The two leaders' meeting is their first since February 2025, when Modi visited Washington within weeks of Trump returning to the White House, and the two sides agreed to resolve their differences over trade and tariffs.