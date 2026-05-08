Mitsui OSK says no tolls paid to Iran for Hormuz crossings, cites principle of free navigation

Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) said on Friday three of its vessels that transited the Strait of Hormuz and exited the Persian Gulf in April did not pay transit fees, sticking to a principle of navigation under international law.

Tehran has proposed fees or tolls on vessels passing through the strait, in its proposals to end the war with Israel and the United States.

The strait is one of the world's most strategically vital maritime routes, with about a fifth of global seaborne crude oil and LNG flows passing through it in normal times.