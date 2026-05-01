Donations for passage through Hormuz may trigger US sanctions, Treasury warns

Any shipper paying tolls to Iran for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, including charitable donations to organisations such as the Iranian Red Crescent Society, is at risk of punitive sanctions, the US Treasury warned on Friday.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategically vital maritime routes, with about 20 per cent of the world’s seaborne crude oil and liquefied natural gas flows passing through it.

Tehran has proposed fees or tolls on vessels passing through the Strait, as part of proposals to end the war with Israel and the United States.