Mitsui OSK Lines raises full-year profit forecast despite Q3 decline

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) reported a decrease in its nine-month profit for 2025 but raised its full-year earnings outlook following steady demand in its energy and car carrier segments.

The Japanese shipping group recorded revenue of JPY1,345.4 billion ($9.0961 billion) for the period between April 1 and December 31, representing a slight increase from the JPY1,318.6 billion reported during the same period in the previous year.

Ordinary profit for the first three quarters fell to JPY161.4 billion from JPY376.6 billion a year earlier. The group stated the decrease was primarily driven by a sharp decline in its containership business.

Ocean Network Express, its containership venture, saw profit drop significantly as it faced pressure from new vessel deliveries and a decrease in spot freight rates. MOL stated that cargo movements and freight rates in the containership sector are expected to rise moderately in the fourth quarter.