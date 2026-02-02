ONE records loss in Q3 FY2025 amid supply increase and slower demand

Container shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) reported a loss of $88 million for the third quarter of the 2025 fiscal year, ending December 31, citing a persistent increase in vessel supply and slow cargo movement. The result marked a significant decline from the $1.16 billion profit recorded during the same period the previous year.

The shipping company stated that cargo movement in the Asia to North America trade slowed due to front-loading during the first half of the year.

While Asia to Europe routes initially stagnated, ONE noted a gradual recovery later in the period. The continued delivery of new vessels led to an increase in market supply, which resulted in a looser supply and demand balance.

Revenue for the third quarter fell to $4.07 billion, representing a 16 per cent decrease compared to the $4.85 billion generated in the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Total liftings for the quarter remained relatively flat at 3.25 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).