Lloyd’s market engaging with US government over gulf maritime plan

The Lloyd’s of London market is engaging with the US Government’s International Development Finance Corporation over a plan to provide political risk insurance and guarantees for maritime trade in the Persian Gulf, Lloyd’s market officials said on Thursday.

"Lloyd’s is engaging constructively with the US Development Finance Corporation and relevant stakeholders, with a clear focus on ensuring that the Lloyd’s market continues to lead as the global centre of excellence for war risk insurance," a Lloyd’s spokesperson said.

The Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA), which represents the interests of all underwriting businesses in the Lloyd’s market, welcomed the engagement of US President Donald Trump, its CEO Sheila Cameron said separately in a statement on Thursday.