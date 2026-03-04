Insurance broker Marsh meets US officials on restoring Persian Gulf maritime trade amid Iran war

Insurance broker Marsh McLennan said on Wednesday it had met with US officials to explore solutions for restoring maritime trade amid escalating fighting in the Middle East, as attacks in the region threaten energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway, a critical chokepoint between Iran and Oman, carries about a fifth of globally traded crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

Shipping through the strait has slowed significantly following Iranian strikes on commercial vessels, raising concerns over prolonged disruption to global energy supplies.