Italian PM pledges to restore freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday that restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz was of vital interest for her country and the European Union, as she pledged to work with partners to achieve that aim.

Following US- Israeli attacks, Iran restricted traffic through the strait to pressure its enemies, in a move that drove up energy prices as around a fifth of the world's oil and gas pass through the narrow waterway.

As part of its proposals to end the war, Tehran wants to charge fees for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.