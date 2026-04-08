Strait of Hormuz mission on hold for Italy without UN green light

Italy will not send any ships to help police the Hormuz Strait area following a ceasefire between the United States and Iran unless it is authorised by the United Nations, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday.

"It is not on the agenda. We have already said that we will not send ships unless there is a United Nations initiative," Salvini, who is also infrastructure minister in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's conservative government, told reporters.

The US-Israeli war with Iran has triggered an energy crisis for the global economy by trapping large volumes of oil and gas in the Persian Gulf after Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz to most vessels, hitting Europe and Italy particularly hard.