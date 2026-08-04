Iran seeks partial chokehold on Strait of Hormuz traffic in Oman talks

Iran wants control over inbound shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and visibility over outbound traffic, with the ability to intervene if necessary, under a temporary plan being discussed with Oman to reopen the strategic waterway, a senior Iranian source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source, who is involved in the talks, said this is "the general idea currently being discussed", and specified that the outbound lane would follow a route between Iran and Oman, with exit clearance granted through Oman after notifying Iran.

"Tehran is unlikely to change its position," the source added, saying that Tehran has already shown flexibility by moving from its initial position of seeking full control over traffic in both directions in the strait.