Iran not seeking shipping tolls in Strait of Hormuz, Trump says

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran has told the US that no tolls were being sought from ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.
The two countries, which ended a first round of negotiations in Switzerland on Monday, have offered conflicting accounts about financial incentives for Iran, control of the Strait of Hormuz and Israel's parallel war in Lebanon - all major aspects of their framework deal signed last week aiming to end the war.
"Iran has informed the US that, despite troublemaking Fake News reporting to the contrary, there are 'NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND BEING SOUGHT OR RECEIVED BY IRAN ON SHIPS TRAVELLING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ,'" Trump wrote in a social media post.
"If this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately!"
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Philippa Fletcher)