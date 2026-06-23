FEATURE | US waives Iran sanctions for 60 days after peace talks, Trump cautions against breaking deal terms

The United States waived sanctions on Iran for 60 days from Monday after the first talks under a nascent peace deal, with US President Donald Trump saying he will, "do what I have to do," if Iran does not stick to its side of the agreement.

US Vice President JD Vance said talks with Iranian officials in Switzerland had laid a good foundation for a final peace deal, but Iran denied it had begun discussions on its nuclear programme or agreed to invite International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back to the country.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Tuesday Iranian officials had not held a meeting with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in Switzerland and had no plans for the UN nuclear watchdog to inspect Iran's damaged nuclear facilities.

The two sides, trying to build on the interim deal they signed last week after more than three months of war, agreed a roadmap towards a permanent agreement within 60 days at the talks in the Swiss mountain resort of Buergenstock, mediators Pakistan and Qatar said.